3.7.2026: Monterey Bay FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Mark Fisher scored on his debut for Oakland Roots SC to lift the side to a 1-0 victory against NorCal rival Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium, giving new Roots Head Coach Ryan Martin all three points in his first game at the helm.







