3.7.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Marco Micaletto scored the only goal of the night as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium to kick off the 2026 USL Championship campaign.







