11.1.2025: New Mexico United vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Mukwelle Akale and Valentin Noël scored either side of halftime as No. 3 seed New Mexico United took a 2-0 victory against No. 6 seed San Antonio FC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix at Isotopes Park, maintaining the hosts' undefeated record against SAFC this season.







