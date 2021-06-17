100% Capacity Returns to Maimonides Park June 22

BROOKLYN, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones today announced that Maimonides Park will return to full capacity starting Tuesday, June 22nd when they take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Social distancing and mask requirements at the ballpark have been eased effective immediately as well. Fans will no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test and/or vaccination to enter the ballpark with a valid ticket.

There will be one section of the ballpark that will follow social distance guidelines with pod-style seating, however, the rest of the ballpark will be available for general seating.

Single-game tickets for July, August, and September will be on sale next week.

