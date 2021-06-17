R-Brave Bats Cannot Catch up to Hot Rod Fastballs

June 17, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







The Rome Braves (20-19) lost Thursday night's pitchers' duel at State Mutual Stadium, falling 2-0 to the visiting Bowling Green Hot Rods (26-13). Rome managed just two hits versus Bowling Green pitching in the loss. The defeat marks the second shutout loss for the R-Braves in five days, as Rome lost 9-0 to Asheville on Sunday.

Bowling Green hit two solo homers to claim the two-run victory on Thursday night. The Hot Rods hit one four-bagger in the top of the second, while the other long-ball came in the top of the fifth inning. Rome's first hit came in their first at-bat of the game, as Cody Milligan crushed a fly ball to deep left field to record a double. Milligan advanced to third base on a groundout but was unable to score. The only other hit for the R-Braves came in the bottom of the ninth inning when Andrew Moritz singled on a line drive to right field. Those were the only baserunners of the game for Rome as Bowling Green pitching issued zero bases on balls.

Starter Alan Rangel was tagged with the loss, dropping his record to 1-5. The right-hander pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk. Rangel struck out Hot Rods eight batters as well. Mitch Stallings entered in relief, striking out four in three innings and surrendering just one base hit. Marrick Crouse pitched the final inning, recording two strikeouts and giving up two hits.

Rome hosts Bowling Green tomorrow night for the fourth game of this week's six-game homestand. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium. Friday also marks a giveaway day for the R-Braves, as the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of 2003 Rome Brave and former Atlanta Brave legend Brian McCann. The bobblehead giveaway is presented by AGC Pediatrics. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions.

About Rome Braves

The Rome Braves baseball team is the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves in the South Atlantic League. Since its inaugural 2003 season, the Rome Braves have captured two South Atlantic League Championships (2003 and 2016). Season tickets, mini ticket plans and individual game tickets are on sale now. Stop by State Mutual Stadium or call 706-378-5100 Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For the latest news and updates, visit www.romebraves.com or connect with @TheRomeBraves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.