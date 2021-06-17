Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 17)

June 17, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Greensboro for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (18-20) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (21-17)

RHP Kaleb Roper (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Tahnaj Thomas (0-2, 4.58 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #39

DOMINGUEZ DOMINATES, DASH SNAP SKID

Behind six strong innings from Johan Dominguez, the Dash snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday night at Truist Stadium, edging Greensboro 3-2. Dominguez allowed an unearned run over six innings, striking out three while allowing three hits, walking one. The righty pitched to contact and trusted his defense, throwing 64 pitches in his eighth start of the season.

The Dash plated two in the third off the bat of Lenyn Sosa, who drove in a pair with a gutsy two-out, 11-pitch at bat to give Winston-Salem a 2-0 lead. The Dash tacked on a run in the sixth after the Grasshoppers plated their first run, scoring Alex Destino on a groundout from Evan Skoug.

From there, Dash pitching took care of business and finished off the Grasshoppers, with Brian Glowicki notching his first save of the year.

TAHNAJ THOMAS: A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH

Acquired from the Cleveland Indians in 2018 for Jordan Luplow and Max Moroff, Thomas is an intriguing prospect with a lot of untapped potential. Originally signed as an infielder from the Bahamas, the Indians were so impressed with his throwing arm they decided to convert the 17-year-old to a pitcher.

Thomas was not the centerpiece of what was considered a minor trade at the time - but is looking like a big-time prospect since joining the Pirates. After continuing to pack on muscle and grow into his 6'4" frame, Thomas ranks as the #7 prospect in the Pirates system according to MLB Pipeline. His fastball sits at 96 and can reach 100, while his slider is used less but still can generate plenty of swings-and-misses.

If Thomas can continue to locate his pitches, he figures to be a dynamic pitcher who can make an impact at the MLB level one day. After a K/BB ratio of 34/33 his first season (2017), he bounced back with a 59/14 K/BB ratio in 2019. If that trend continues, Thomas has the chance to move through the system quickly.

KALEB ROPER MAKES DASH STARTING DEBUT

After joining the Dash on June 11, Kaleb Roper joins the Winston-Salem rotation for his first start of 2021. Roper carries a perfect 4-0 record through 15 career appearances after spending the 2019 season with Great Falls. Roper made his Dash debut in relief on the 11th, tossing two innings and allowing a pair of earned runs.

The Friday night starter while at Tulane, Roper makes his first start since August 25, 2019 - a start where Roper allowed a single hit over five shutout innings.

THE 'HOPPERS: HOW DO THEY STACK UP?

On paper, Greensboro is a team that can rack up extra-base hits and runs aplenty while amassing strikeouts in droves on the mound. The Grasshoppers rank in the top three in the High-A East in doubles, homeruns, OPS, RBIs, and walks drawn. Led by Shackelford's ten homeruns and Frazier's .339 average, the offense is perhaps their most dangerous weapon. Greensboro has been without top prospect Nick Gonzales since May 19 but has proved to be ferocious even without their star infielder.

When it comes to pitching, Greensboro ranks second in the High-A East ERA and hits allowed, using a solid blend of starting and relief pitching to put zeros on the board.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Ryan Newman turns to Davis Martin in the fourth of six games at Truist Stadium. Martin is among the team leaders in every statistical category, registering a 2-1 record, 2.60 ERA, and 43 strikeouts. Martin faced the 'Hoppers twice this year, combining for 8.2 innings, 11 hits, 5 runs (one earned), and nine strikeouts between the two frames.

Greensboro looks to Omar Cruz in game four, looking to continue his strong start to the season. Cruz faced the Dash at First National Bank Field in the prior series, allowing a pair of solo homeruns while striking out seven, the southpaw punched out seven en route to the win, his first of the season.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.