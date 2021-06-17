Dash Squash Grasshoppers 5-3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C - The Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 5-3 on Thursday evening in game three of a six-game set at Truist Stadium.

Kaleb Roper appeared in his first start for Winston-Salem and was rudely awakened by Greensboro leadoff hitters Matt Fraizer and Liover Peguero who hit back-to-back blasts to put the Hoppers ahead 2-0 out of the gate.

The Dash bats answered in the home half of the first as Tyler Osik drilled a two-run round-tripper-his first home run of the season-to tie the game at two.

Roper shook off any doubt after the homers and retired two to end the first, striking out six batters through three innings.

Sal Biasitook over for Roper in the fourth and was met with an early home run by Lolo Sanchez to put the Grasshoppers in front 3-2.

Winston-Salem got the bats rolling again in the in the fifth inning, as Travis Moniot hit his fourth homer of the year-a two-run blast into the right field corner-pushing the Dash ahead 4-3.

The Dash plated an insurance run in the eighth inning, as Johan Cruz touched home on a fielder's choice groundout.

After Caleb Freeman entered in the eighth frame and put away the side, the righty crusied through the ninth to give Winston-Salem a 5-3 victory. Reliever Dan Metzdorf (1-0) grabbed the win for the first time in 2021, while Garrett Leonard (0-1) took his first loss. Caleb Freeman racked up his fourth save on the year.

The 5-3 win marks the second in a row for the Dash, who now lead the Grasshoppers 2 games to 1 in the series. The two teams square off in game four on Friday night with a first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Truist Stadium. Davis Martinwill toe the rubber for the ninth time this season, while Omar Cruz will be handed the ball for Greensboro. Pregame coverage starts at 6:45 on https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/team/broadcast-corner.

