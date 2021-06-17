Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... Jacob Lopez navigated his way through four shutout innings in a start for the Hot Rods, but the Rome Braves evened the series by holding Bowling Green to just two base hits, the club's lowest total of the season. The Braves handed the Hot Rods their first shutout loss of the season while snapping a six-game win streak in the 5-0 Rome win on Wednesday.

Six-Straight... The Hot Rods had a tremendous run from last Wednesday through Tuesday's win, taking six straight after being dealt and series-opening loss to Aberdeen last Tuesday. BG hitters were on fire, batting .279 over that stretch with 16 homers in just six games. The team scored 49 runs and drew 33 walks, but the offense wasn't the only thing clicking. The pitching staff struck out 57 in 57.0 innings of work while issuing just 14 walks and holding opponents to 32 runs, 28 of them earned. That's a run differential of +17.

Homesick... The Hot Rods are a .500 team (10-10) away from Bowling Green Ballpark so far in 2021. While the offensive numbers are pretty close both home and away, the pitching staff has a 4.77 ERA on the road and 3.34 at home. The Hot Rods have given up nine more homers in three fewer innings to go along with 24 fewer strikeouts. They've also walked six more hitters while opponents are batting .245 in their home stadiums, compared to the minuscule .197 batting average they have at BGB.

Moving Up... The Hot Rods had four players promoted after last week's 5-1 series victory over Aberdeen. Ruben Cardenas was the lone hitter promoted after batting .368 with 10 homers, 31 RBIs, and .424 OBP. Peyton Battenfield (2-0, 1.46), Mikey York (0-0, 6.17), and Cristofer Ogando (0-1, 8.31) were also promoted. OF Hill Alexander, and pitchers John Doxakis, Trevor Brigden, and Colby White were promoted to Bowling Green to fill their spots from Low-A Charleston.

Yesterday's Notes... Alexander threw out a runner at home plate trying to score on a sacrifice fly to end the third inning... It was also his High-A debut... Lopez tied his season and career-high for walks in a game for the second straight game with four... He threw more pitches in Wednesday's game (82) than any other BG pitcher this season... Lopez has struck out at least seven batters in each of his last four outings... Hulsizer has a three-game hit streak... Hollis has a four-game hit streak... Until Wednesday, the Hot Rods had not been shut out in 2021... They're 4-1 in shutouts this season... BG was two-hit, recording their lowest tally of the season...

Now pitching: Jayden Murray... Murray is undefeated heading into Thursday's matchup with the Rome Braves, his third game against Rome this season. Murray is coming off a start against Aberdeen last Friday where the righty earned his fifth win of the season despite allowing three runs on four hits, two of which were home runs. After posting a 1.19 ERA through five starts in May, the righty had a 3.60 ERA through his two June outings and has K'd seven over 10.0 innings of work. Murray's WHIP is still low at 0.70 and has held opponents to a .135 batting average this season. Murray has allowed more than one earned run in just two appearances, both of which he allowed two homers to the opposition.

