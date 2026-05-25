10 Goals One of the Craziest @mls Games of All Time!

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







6-4 thriller! One of the craziest MLS games of all time!

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Highest scoring first half ever (4-4) ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Second most goals in a game (10) ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Hat tricks from Milan Iloski and Luis Suárez







Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2026

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