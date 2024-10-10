10.9.2024: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Morey Doner marked his 100th consecutive start for Monterey Bay F.C. with an equalizer in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to earn the visitors a 2-2 draw against NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC after Nick Ross had given Sacramento a second-half lead with 12 minutes to go.

