10.9.2024: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights
October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Morey Doner marked his 100th consecutive start for Monterey Bay F.C. with an equalizer in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to earn the visitors a 2-2 draw against NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC after Nick Ross had given Sacramento a second-half lead with 12 minutes to go.
Check out the Sacramento Republic FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2024
- Orange County SC Stays Four Points Clear of the Playoff Line in 2-0 Victory over Colorado Springs - Orange County SC
- Monterey Bay Scores in Stoppage Time to Secure a Point in Sacramento - Monterey Bay FC
- Republic FC Draws Monterey Bay F.C. - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks Fall on the Road against Orange County SC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Draws El Paso Locomotive FC 2-2 - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Rally from Behind to Lift Copa Tejas - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising by a 1-2 Score - New Mexico United
- Rising Takes Three in Rivalry Match - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Republic FC Draws Monterey Bay F.C.
- New Center Circle Loyalty Program Creates New Opportunity for Fans to Engage with their Favorite Soccer Club
- Republic FC and UC Davis Health to Host Inaugural Fun Run to Promote Kids Wellness October 26
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C.