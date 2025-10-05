10.4.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video







Fort Lauderdale United FC remains undefeated and at the top of the table after playing Tampa Bay Sun FC to a scoreless draw in the rematch of last season's Final.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.