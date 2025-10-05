10.4.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







Alyssa Walker scored the late game-winner off the bench as Carolina Ascent FC won 3-2 against DC Power FC for its first victory of the season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.