10.4.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Alyssa Walker scored the late game-winner off the bench as Carolina Ascent FC won 3-2 against DC Power FC for its first victory of the season.
