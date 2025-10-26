10.25.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







The Richmond Kickers earned a dominant 5-1 win over Forward Madison FC at City Stadium to eliminate their Henny Derby rivals from postseason contention as Adrian Billhardt tallied three goal contributions with Nils Seufert, Emiliano Terzaghi and Marcelo Lage also finding the back of the net.







