Richmond Kickers Sign Dynamic Left Back Daniel Moore

December 18, 2025

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed left back Daniel Moore, pending league and federation approval. A 6-foot-2 native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Moore brings size, pace and versatility to the Kickers' back line.

A product of the U-18 and U-19 Charlotte Independence Developmental Academy, Moore helped his team finish first in the Southeast Division and earn the No. 3 seed in the Developmental Academy in 2019-20.

"Daniel is a very athletic left back with good one versus one defending ability. He has quality feet, loves to get involved in the attack, and he can serve a silky cross from the left side," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach, Darren Sawatzky said. "Daniel has the ability to take on players, get beyond defenses, and he combines well in the final third. We are excited to add his dynamic profile to our left side for 2026."

Moore began his college career at Saint Louis University, playing in 26 games across three seasons. One of college soccer's fastest-rising programs, Moore helped the Billikens win back-to-back Atlantic 10 Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2021 and 2022.

Returning home for the final two years of his college tenure, Moore started 30 games for the Charlotte 49ers across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Bringing his winning mentality with him, Moore helped guide the 49ers to a pair of American Athletic Conference Championships. During the 2023 campaign Moore played a key role for a Charlotte defense that recorded eight shutouts and entered the NCAA Tournament with the nation's ninth best goals-against average. In his senior season, he helped lead the 49ers' back line, which finished 13th in the NCAA in scoring defense and first in shutout percentage.

"I'm very excited to step into a city that's brand new to me," Moore said. "I can't wait to see what the Kickers fans are about. I'm just ready to perform and put on a show for Richmond."

Most recently, Moore made the jump to the professional level, competing with Crown Legacy FC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of Charlotte FC. During the 2025 season, he made seven starts across 15 appearances, tallying a goal and an assist.

