10.18.2025: Orange County SC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Colin Shutler recorded a five-save shutout as Orange County SC earned a 0-0 draw against Louisville City FC at Championship Soccer Stadium to remain in the hunt for a postseason berth going to the final day of the regular season while ending LouCity's seven-game winning streak.







