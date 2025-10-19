10.18.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC YouTube Video
Koke Vegas recorded a three-save shutout as Rhode Island FC played to a 0-0 draw against North Carolina FC to clinch its berth in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday night.
