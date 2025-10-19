10.18.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC YouTube Video







Koke Vegas recorded a three-save shutout as Rhode Island FC played to a 0-0 draw against North Carolina FC to clinch its berth in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday night.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.