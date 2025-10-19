10.18.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Bruno Rendón scored both goals as Indy Eleven took a 2-1 victory against Loudoun United FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday night to move within a point of the playoff positions in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference with one game to play in the regular season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.