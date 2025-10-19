10.18.2025: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Stefan Lukic scored a stoppage-time equalizer as FC Tulsa earned a 1-1 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park to run his side's undefeated streak to three games after Gabriel Torres had given Locomotive a first-half lead.







