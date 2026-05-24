05.23.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







First-half goals from Pedro Dolabella, MD Myers and Louis Perez led the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 3-0 win over Phoenix Rising FC at Al Lang Stadium to extend the hosts' unbeaten home streak to 10 matches and gap at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a seven-point lead.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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