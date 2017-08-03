Yard Goats Use 10-Run 13-Hit Attack to Beat Akron

News Release

Akron, OH- The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Akron RubberDucks by the score of 10-5 on Wednesday night at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio. It was the second game of Hartford's two city six-game road trip, which will also include a stop in Erie, Pennsylvania. Leading 6-5 in the eighth inning, the Yard Goats scored four runs, highlighted by a three-run triple by Ashley Greater. Stephen Cardullo had three hits, including a home run, Josh Fuentes had three hits, including two doubles and 2 RBI, and Brendan Rodgers had two hits, including an RBI double and a homer as Hartford ended a three-game losing streak. Konner Wade pitched five innings to record the win and Matt Pierpont hurled three scoreless innings of relief as the Yard Goats beat the RubberDucks for the fourth time in five games this season.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the first inning off Akron starter Matt Whitehouse. Ashley Graeter led off with a walk and scored from first base on a rocket double by Rockies top prospect Brendan Rodgers, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning Josh Fuentes extended his hit streak to 7 straight games as he lined a double to left field, scoring Rodgers and making it 2-0 Yard Goats.

Hartford went ahead 3-0 as Brendon Rodgers began the third inning with a leadoff home run, his sixth of the season in the Eastern League. After a bunt single by Drew Weeks and Brian Mundell was hit by a pitch, Josh Fuentes followed with an RBI single scoring Brian Mundell and the Yard Goats led 4-0.

Akron scored a pair of runs in the third inning to make it a 4-2 game. Greg Allen's sacrifice fly scored Luigi Rodgriguez and Cleveland Indians infielder Jason Kipnis cranked a solo home run on his MLB rehab assignment pulling Akron within two runs.

The Yard Goats answered with two runs in the fourth inning. Stephen Cardullo led off with a homer and Max White followed with a double and eventually scored on a grounder by Drew Weeks to make it 6-2 Hartford.

The RubberDucks scored three runs in the fourth inning to make it a 6-5 game. It stayed a one-run game until the Yard Goats rallied for four runs in the eighth inning off reliever Jacob Lee. Ashley Graeter cracked a base-clearing three run triple to make it 10-5 Hartford.

The Yard Goats play the rubber game of the three game series against the RubberDucks at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio on Thursday afternoon at 12:05 PM. RHP Luis Niebla will start for the Yard Goats while RHP Nick Pasquale pitches for Akron. The broadcast can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP or on iheart radio.

