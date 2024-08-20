Zimmerman's Trio Guts Y'alls

August 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, IL - The Florence Y'alls (41-43), presented by Towne Properties, underwent a 5-2 clubbing at the hands of the Gateway Grizzlies (52-32) on Tuesday night.

There were eight total hits in the contest between both teams, and five were home runs, three being hit by Grizzlies first baseman Pete Zimmerman. Y'alls designated hitter Zade Richardson hit one of them to break up Gateway's no-hitter at the beginning of the eighth inning, and left fielder Stephen Hrustich knocked the starter Collin Sullivan out of the game with another homer in the next at-bat.

Starter Jonaiker Villalobos tossed six innings with three runs allowed on four hits, striking out three. The left-hander would have had a spotless outing if not for the bat of Zimmerman, knocking two first-pitch home runs against him. Righty Carter Poiry came on for the seventh walking a pair and striking out just as many in a no-hit frame, but he hung out on the mound one inning too long, surrendering Zimmerman's third deep shot of the evening.

Those two dingers marked Florence's only two hits, recording six-straight strikeouts to slump into the loss. Those six Ks were just a symptom of the 11 on the game, at one point going 16-consecutive batters without a base-runner.

The Y'alls and Grizzlies do it again on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST back in Sauget, IL. Florence still trails Lake Erie for the last playoff spot in third place by five games.

