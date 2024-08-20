Washington Takes Duel in Series Opener with 8th Inning Run

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things used an eighth-inning rally to take the series opener against the Joliet Slammers, 3-2 in a well-pitched game at Wild Things Park. In the process, the Wild Things dropped their West Division magic number to six.

Jordan DiValerio got the start for Washington. In six innings of work, he allowed two (one earned) on seven hits while striking out three. The outing was DiValerio's 11th quality start of the season and his sixth in a row since the All-Star break.

The Slammers would strike first in the top of the second on an RBI single by Chris Davis to make it 1-0. The Wild Things would answer back in the bottom half on an RBI double by Brandon McIlwain scoring Jalen Miller to tie the game at 1-1.

Joliet would retake the lead in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Sierra to make it 2-1. Then, the Wild Things would once again answer back in the bottom half on an Andrew Czech RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. That scored Wagner Lagrange, who doubled with two outs.

Brendan Nail and Christian James would pitch two clutch scoreless innings in the top of the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, leading to the Wild Things taking the lead in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI double by Wagner Lagrange that scored Caleb McNeely to make it 3-2 in favor of Washington.

Gyeongju Kim would earn his 23rd save of the year with his clean ninth.

The Wild Things will look for the series win tomorrow night against the Slammers at 6:05 p.m.

