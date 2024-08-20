ThunderBolts Suffer Shutout Loss

August 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts were shut out for the second straight night as they fell to the Gateway Grizzlies 5-0 Saturday at Ozinga Field.

Will Armbruester started for the Bolts (34-50) and was excellent early, retiring the first nine batters of the game.

His opposite number was just as good. Deylen Miley walked Cam Phelts to begin the game but after Phelts was caught stealing, no other ThunderBolt reached base until the fourth inning.

By then, the Grizzlies (50-32) led 2-0. They scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth as Dale Thomas doubled and Victor Castillo singled him home. Peter Zimmermann hit an RBI double later in the inning, extending the lead.

Phelts tripled to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning, but he was stranded at third as Miley struck out the next ten batters consecutively.

Gateway doubled their lead with two runs in the fifth. Thomas hit an RBI groundout and Castillo drove in another run on a double.

The ThunderBolts broke the strikeout streak when Henry Kusiak walked in the seventh but the Bolts managed just two more hits in the game, including another base hit for Phelts.

Gateway ended the scoring when Castillo hit another RBI double in the seventh, his third hit and RBI of the night.

Miley (8-3) struck out 16 over seven innings and allowed only two hits for the win. Armbruester (3-7) allowed five runs (four earned) in 6.2 innings and took the loss.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon with Buddie Pindel (7-6, 2.02) on the hill for the ThunderBolts against Gateway's Teague Conrad (7-3, 3.27). It's JULIE Family Sunday at Ozinga Field and fans will be invited on the field after the game to play catch and get autographs from the ThunderBolts. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

