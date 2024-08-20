O'sullivan Tosses Seven Innings in Game One Defeat Versus Boulders

BROCKTON, MA. - New York scored three runs in the fourth and in the fifth which led them to a 7-2 victory over New England on Tuesday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Boulders uptick their record to 45-40, while the Knockouts slip to 31-51.

Prior to the game, Manger Jerod Edmondson spoke about how his team is looking to turn it around against the Boulders in the final six games against them. They are 1-5 so far against New York head-to-head. "I mean the first time that we played against them they completely dominated us, and then the last time we actually played really well, but just didn't come up on top with some of those guys. We are a different team. We are playing differently then we were, and same thing with them, you've got to show up. If we show up, we get a chance to beat anybody and if you don't, it is going to be really tough. Especially a team that is fighting for seeding in the playoffs and all of the stuff that they have on the line. I expect to be ready to go and show up every night. We've shown that we are willing to do that, and the guys want to show up and they want to win and do whatever it takes. If we play like that we got a chance."

John Cristino talked about having all of his friends and family this past weekend against the Sussex County Miners. "It was awesome having them out here. We've been planning for a nice little trip to have the family up here all season. We finally got to get it done, and for my younger brother at least for college, it was awesome to get to spend time with him."

New York starting pitcher Brandon Backman led his team to a victory with a stellar performance, improving his season record to 8-5. Backman delivered six outstanding innings, allowing only four hits, conceding just one run (one earned), and issuing three walks while also recording multiple strikeouts. New England's Liam O'Sullivan endured a tough outing, resulting in his season record dropping to 4-10. O'Sullivan pitched seven innings, during which he yielded a staggering fourteen hits and six runs (all earned), while also walking a batter and striking out four.

In the opening of the game, the Boulders got off to a promising start as Nick Gotta and Austin Dennis both hit singles, putting two runners on base. However, the momentum quickly shifted when Steve Barmakian grounded out into a double play, followed by Thomas Walraven popping out to Jack-Thomas Wold, ending the top of the inning.

In the bottom half of the inning, Luis Atiles hit a solid single with one out. Then, with two outs, Cristino patiently drew a walk to advance to first base. Unfortunately, Atiles was caught off guard and picked off at second base, bringing an end to the inning.

With only one out in the bottom of the second and a full count of 3-2, J.R. DiSarcina made a solid hit, sending the ball to the opposite field for a double. Austin White and Atiles then flew out, bringing an end to the inning.

In the fourth inning, with only one out, New York came alive with three consecutive base hits, loading the bases. Barmakian, Walraven and Christian Ficca hit a base hit. David Vinsky successfully grounded out to the third baseman, resulting in Atiles making a barehanded throw to first for the second out. Despite this, Barmakian managed to score, giving New York a 1-0 lead. The momentum continued as Chris Kwitzer singled to center field, bringing home two more runs for the Boulders. With a 3-0 lead, the Boulders headed into the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Boulders added three more runs in the fifth when Ryan McCoy hit a 367-foot home run for his first home run of the season. Gotta and Dennis singled as New York had two runners on when Barmakian laid down a perfect bunt to load the bases. Walraven flew out to White, who made a sliding catch for the first out. Gotta scored on the tag-up to make it 5-0. The Boulders were looking for a double steal however Dennis was caught stealing at third and Barmakian stole second for his twelve bags of the season. Ficca doubled to center field for his first double of the season as it split the outfield to make a 6-0 New York lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Tommy Kretzler ignited the momentum with an extra base hit, crushing a double and bringing his season total to thirteen doubles. But despite the promising start, the following two batters were quickly retired. Then, with two outs, DiSarcina managed to draw a walk, putting two runners on base for New England. However, the team's hopes were dashed when White struck out swinging, leaving two runners stranded on base.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Knockouts' Atiles walked, and Cristino doubled to left field, scoring Atiles all the way from first for Cristino. It was his seventeenth double of the season. The Knockouts saw themselves down 6-1 heading into the seventh.

In the ninth inning, both Gotta and Dennis hit singles, and then Barmakian walked, loading the bases for New York with nobody out. Walraven then grounded into a double play, scoring the seventh run of the game and making it a 7-1 ballgame. Ficca walked, putting New York runners on the corners, but the inning came to an end when Vinsky struck out looking.

In the bottom half of the inning, Cristino reached second base due to an error by the right fielder Kwitzer, who dropped the ball near the wall. With two outs, Jalen Garcia and Noah Lucier both walked, loading the bases. DiSarcina stepped up and delivered a single. However, the game ended as White struck out swinging, also marking the end of White's 28-game on-base streak.

For New York Gotta, Dennis, and McCoy each got three hits, while Barmakian, Walravan, and Ficca each recorded two hits. Kwitzer and DeLuca also contributed with a hit each. For the Knockouts DiSarcina stood out with a multi-hit night, and the trio of Atiles, Cristino, and Kretzler each managed to get a base hit.

The Knockouts return to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow evening, hosting the New York Boulders in game two of the midweek series. Tickets for the remainder of the season can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

