ThunderBolts Score Five in the Ninth But Lose Fourth Straight

August 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning but lost their fourth straight game, 11-5 against the Gateway Grizzlies at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

The Grizzlies (51-32) scored the game's first run in the top of the third inning when, with runners at the corners and two outs, they successfully pulled off a double steal to make it 1-0.

They added three more runs in the fifth. Dale Thomas and Victor Castillo picked up RBI hits and Peter Zimmermann brought in a run on a groundout, building the lead to 4-0.

Gateway made the game a runaway with seven runs in the top of the eighth. DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer and Zimmermann hit a three-run double in the rally that brought the score to 11-0.

Entering the bottom of the ninth, the ThunderBolts had gone 29 consecutive innings without scoring and were on the verge of getting shut out for the third straight game. Their offense turned around, though, as Brennen Dorighi drew a leadoff walk. Robert Chayka singled him to second and Emmanuel Sanchez ended the drought with a two-run double. Ronnie Allen followed with an RBI single and Michael Seegers drove in two runs on a double, pulling the Bolts to within six. That was as close as they got as the Grizzlies were able to get the final out, leaving two men on.

Teague Conrad (7-3) allowed only one hit over six shutout frames for the win and Buddie Pindel (7-7) went six innings, giving up four runs (two earned) for the loss.

The ThunderBolts begin their final road trip of the year on Tuesday as they take on the Evansville Otters in a three-game series. Ruddy Gomez (2-4, 4.42) starts the opener for the Bolts. First pitch from historic Bosse Field is scheduled for 1:05 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.