Otters Chop Bolts in Dramatic Fashion

August 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN- A thrilling ball game concluded with one player blowing the game and then winning it himself in dramatic fashion Tuesday night at Bosse Field.

Windy City (34-52) struck voltage in the top of the second inning. ThunderBolts designated hitter Christian Kuzemka smacked home run number eleven on the season for a 1-0 Windy City edge.

Evansville (38-48) began the bottom of the third inning with two men aboard via a walk and a base hit. Otters first-baseman David Mendham nailed a three-run home run giving Evansville a 3-1 advantage.

The Bolts responded with an RBI single by Brennen Dorighi in the top of the fourth.

Newly acquired outfielder Robert Chayka led off the top of inning six with a single to left field. With two outs in the inning and Chayka at third, a wild pitch tied the game 3-3.

The Otters cashed in off a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth taking the lead back 4-3. An RBI single in the bottom of the eighth Giovanni Digiacomo handed Evansville a 5-3 edge.

With two outs in and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, Bolts catcher J.J. Figueroa cracked a two-run single knotting the score 5-5.

Gary Mattis walked and proceeded to steal two bags and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly from Pavin Parks (1-0) off Bolts LHP Jack Mahoney (5-4).

Otters RHP and two way player Pavin Parks (1-0) blew his first save in seven opportunities this season and also earned the win as pitcher

Windy City is back at Bosse Field Wednesday evening for the middle game against the Evansville Otters. John Mikolaicyk (3-5, 5.62 v Chip Korbacher (0-0, 2.98) at 6:35 CT.

