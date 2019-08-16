Zangari Homers in Kannapolis' 2-1 Extra Inning Loss

August 16, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators News Release





KANNAPOLIS, NC - Failing to convert nine opportunities with runners in scoring position, the Kannapolis Intimidators (54-68, 26-28) fell in 10 innings to the Lexington Legends Friday night, 2-1.

Kannapolis found early offense in the bottom of the second inning, taking a 1-0 lead off Corey Zangari's 12th home run of the season, a deep shot to left field off Lexington starter Carlos Hernandez.

The Legends quickly answered with a run of their own in the top of the third via a sharp ground ball to center field off the bat of Rudy Martin to bring home Rubendy Jaquez.

RHP Johan Dominguez provided a solid outing for the Intimidators, throwing five innings, striking out seven and giving up just two hits. Following Dominguez was RHP Devon Perez, who held the Legends scoreless over his three frames of work.

On the mound for Lexington (60-63, 23-31), Hernandez, the Royals #13 overall prospect, threw five innings, giving up five hits, one earned run, and striking out eight Intimidators batters.

The game progressed into extra innings, but the tie was broken in the top of the 10th by Lexington when Jeison Guzman singled a line drive into center field off RHP Austin Conway (L, 1-1) to bring home Jaquez and give the Legends a 2-1 lead.

RHP Kyle Hinton (W, 3-5) earned the win for the Legends, throwing two shutout innings and striking out three in the ninth and tenth innings.

The Intimidators will look to rebound and break their two-game losing streak Saturday night in the third of a four-game tilt with Lexington. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. Kannapolis will give RHP Kevin Folman (0-4, 5.65 ERA) the nod Saturday, while the Legends will send RHP Zach Haake (3-6, 3.30 ERA) to the hill.

For the final time in the 2019 season, the Intimidators will wear their throwback Piedmont Boll Weevils jerseys Saturday night, with Woodstock-themed fireworks scheduled postgame.

Fans can purchase tickets for the last Saturday night game at Intimidators Stadium or any of the six remaining home games at intimidatorsbaseball.com or by stopping by the F&M Bank Office located at Intimidators Stadium supported by Atrium Health.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.