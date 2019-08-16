Ballpark Festival of Beers Postponed to Saturday, October 19

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The RiverDogs' annual Ballpark Festival of Beers, presented by The Kickin' Chicken, has been postponed to Saturday, October 19. Originally scheduled for Saturday, August 17, the event has been rescheduled in light of recent weather forecasts, which project a significant chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.

All tickets, both VIP and general admission, will be good for the new date; attendees should hold on to their original tickets, which will be good for admission on October 19. Additional tickets will be available for sale at rileyparkevents.com.

