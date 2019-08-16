Shewmake promoted to Double-A Mississippi

August 16, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





ROME, GA - Rome Braves infielder Braden Shewmake has been promoted to Double-A Mississippi. In corresponding moves, infielder Juan Morales has been promoted to Single-A Rome from R-Danville.

Shewmake was the 21st overall pick and the Braves second selection in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Texas A&M University. In 51 games at Single-A Rome, Shewmake posted a .318 average with 18 doubles, two triples, three homers and 39 RBI. The shortstop posted a .313 average (78-for-249) with 14 doubles, four triples, six homers and 47 RBI in 63 games for the Aggies this season. A two-time All-SEC First Team selection, Shewmake also stole nine bases and was named to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award. The Wylie, Texas, native missed only one game in his three-year career at Texas A&M where he hit a combined .323 with 72 extra-base hits and 161 RBI.

The Rome roster has 25 active players, 1 restricted and 6 injured.

SUMMARY

ADD: Juan Morales

DELETE: Braden Shewmake

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.