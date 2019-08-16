Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

August 16, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Hagerstown Suns continue their series with the West Virginia Power tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park. LHP Jackson Stoeckinger (1-2, 3.60 ERA) toes the rubber for the Hagerstown Suns and West Virginia goes with RHP Josias De Los Santos (4-6, 4.67 ERA).

ADON EARNS LEAGUE-LEADING 11TH WIN IN WV: Joan Adon pushed four, one-run innings of relief as the Suns charged ahead behind three runs in the eighth to win 6-3 versus the West Virginia Power at Appalachian Power Park Thursday night. Adon (W, 11-3) earned his league-leading 11th win after allowing a solo shot from Matt Sanders in the sixth before locking down and allowing just two hits in the next three innings. The Dominican-native finished the night with six strikeouts in his first relief outing of the season. The bats charged in front of West Virginia (62-61, 25-27) in a wonky eighth inning. Armond Upshaw was hit by a pitch to start off the inning before stealing second. Jackson Cluff drove him home with a base knock up the gut to give Hagerstown a 4-3 lead. After that, Justin Connell hit a single to move Cluff to third and was caught in an extended run down, that eventually allowed Cluff to score and Connell to move all the way to third. Sal Biasi (L, 6-4) then launched a wild pitch to plate Connell and push Hagerstown's lead to 6-3.

THE LONGEST ROAD: Reid Schaller has found his home away from home in his last few outings. In his last 15 innings on the road, the Vanderbilt-product has allowed just one run to score and in the mean-time has given up just six hits. Adding to that, he has been able to make a ton of bats miss, recording 16 strikeouts over the last 15 frames and a

dizzying career-high eight in his outing Thursday. Schaller was able to keep it going at Municipal Stadium Wednesday, striking out six more while allowing just one earned run.

SHAKE IT UP: Joan Adon came out of the bullpen for the first time this season in last night's game. He worked four strong innings, allowing just one run. During his time on the bump, Hagerstown had a three-run eighth to put the team in front to put him in line for his league-leading 11th win of the season.

CRASHING THE SETTLEMENT: After one of the best months a Suns bullpen arm has had this season, Chandler Day has struggled to throw zeroes in the second half. The Vandy-arm held opponents to three runs in 15 innings in May, but ever since then, he has had a 5.74 ERA in 13 outings.

PUT HEXES DOWN: With last night's win versus the Power, the Suns tied West Virginia for fifth place in the second half Northern Division standings.

PLUCKING AT THE HEART STRINGS: The Suns have moved their record to .500 multiple times in the second half.

Lacking the ability to go above .500, they have not won a game at .500 despite owning an even record for five games. After the loss to Lakewood, the Suns record is 24-28 meaning Hagerstown would need to win four consecutive for a

chance to go above .500. The Suns currently sit 9.5 games back from first place Delmarva in the second half and would

exceed everyone's expectations if they were to overtake them and the five other team's in front of them.

WHERE I BELONG: Kyle Marinconz returned to Hagerstown Monday after struggling in the Carolina League, earning a .174 clip in seven games. The infielder has now reached base in all four games he's played in since returning to Hagerstown.

