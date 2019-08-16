RiverDogs to Honor Charleston in Penultimate Homestand

August 16, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - Now back in the thick of the 2019 South Atlantic League playoff chase, Charleston returns home to take on a pair of Northern Division rivals, the West Virginia Power and Kannapolis Intimidators during an action-packed week at Riley Park. From 'Play Ball for All' night to Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, there's something for everyone during the six-game homestand as the RiverDogs close in, with the support of the community, on an all-time attendance record. Charleston will also once again be partnering with its parent organization, the New York Yankees, for the 2019 H.O.P.E. Week initiative. Coaches, players and staff will make appearances at various community organizations throughout the Lowcountry over the next week, visiting those of all ages as the RiverDogs continue building up the relationship between the team and the Charleston community.

Tuesday, August 20, 7:05 p.m.: Best of Charleston Night!/Food Lion Live & Local Tuesday: The RiverDogs will host a myriad of organizations and groups as part of 'Best of Charleston' Night at Joe Riley Park. From attractions, to culture and entertainment, to local shops and restaurants, Tuesday evening is all about showing the locals the best of what the Holy City has to offer according to Charleston City Paper. The Joe also plays host for the last Food Lion Live & Local Tuesday in partnership with 105.5 The Bridge of the season. The RiverDogs' own BellyItcher Ale, brewed in conjunction with Rusty Bull, will be featured, and the night gives fans one final opportunity to walk the Riley Park concourses and take in the sights, sounds and smells of the farmers' market set up on the walkways.

Wednesday, August 21, 7:05 p.m.: ServiceMaster Firefighter Night/Senior Wednesday: Wednesday night is all about honoring the brave men and women who serve their communities as part of local fire departments in the Charleston area. As part of Firefighter Night, presented by ServiceMaster and 101.7 Chuck FM, local firefighters from around the Lowcountry will be honored at the Joe. Fans can take pictures with a fire truck that will be parked outside the Joe's gates to complete the night, making it a memorable one for those being recognized. Charleston will also recognize the seniors in attendance with another Senior Wednesday. Fans at least 65 years old in attendance can run the bases after the final out has been recorded, as well as enjoy free food before 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 22, 7:05 p.m.: Budweiser Thirsty Thursday/Get Wiggy With It/Trash to Treasure/CofC Night: As part of the last Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the season, those in attendance can make their way up to the Ashley View Pub and enjoy $1 beers, and fun backyard games like Jenga and cornhole will be available to fans before first pitch and during the game. Fans can follow DJ Natty Heavy, who will return to Riley Park and spin the tunes all night long, and 95SX on social media to win VIP wristbands to Club Budweiser and skip to the front of the beer lines. Fans can also let out their wilder side, as anyone who comes up to the box office wearing a wig will have the option to purchase $5 tickets. Don't have a wig or leave it at home? No reason to fret, there will be colorful options available on the Ashley View Pub. The RiverDogs will also partner with the WestEdge Foundation to celebrate the transformation of Charleston's Westside from trash dump to treasure with the new WestEdge development. To cap off the action-packed night, the RiverDogs will honor and welcome back the College of Charleston students returning for the beginning of their next school year.

Friday, August 23, 7:05 p.m.: Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Woodstock Fireworks: Fans will experience a blast from the past Friday night, as the postgame fireworks display presented by Home Telecom on Boeing Red Shirt Friday, presented by Live 5 News and 103.5 WEZL, will be set to iconic Woodstock selections in honor of the festival's 50th anniversary. From the Grateful Dead to Jimi Hendrix, those who stick around after the game will be treated to great music and a spectacular display to kick off their weekend. Fans who show up to the game wearing red will also receive $1 off their tickets at the box office, with the option to donate that dollar back to help local active and retired military personnel and their families as part of another Boeing Red Shirt Friday.

Saturday, August 24, 6:05 p.m.: Play Ball for All/Postgame T-Shirt Toss: In the first of two straight days to honor the kids, the RiverDogs host 'Play Ball for All' night at Riley Park presented by the Children's Fine and Performing Arts Foundation. There will be pregame activities on concourse for invited attendees, geared toward celebrating the creativity and artistic abilities possessed by kids with autism, and many organizations, such as the Special Olympics, will also be represented before first pitch. To top it off, a fundraiser will be held in the Riley Park Club. After the game, the second 1,000 t-shirt toss of the season, in partnership with FOX24 and 92.5 Kickin' Country will commence, and those who stick around after the game will have the chance to leave with a souvenir shirt to complete their night.

Sunday, August 25, 5:05 p.m.: MUSC Health Family Sunday/Jewish Heritage Night/Pirates Night: The RiverDogs close out the homestand another MUSC Health Family Sunday, presented by Y102.5 and ABCNews4, of the season. Members of the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club (12 and under) can get in free and parents can get their kids free food, and the youngsters will have the chance to run the bases after the game. Everyone who drives to Riley Park will also enjoy free parking. Charleston will also recognize and honor its strong Jewish history by welcoming members of the Jewish Community for Jewish Heritage Night. Kosher food options will be available on Doby's Deck, and discounted ticket options are available at riverdogs.com/groups, with the password jhn19. To complete the evening, pirate actors will be in attendance at the Joe to take pictures with kids' favorite swashbuckling privateers as part of Pirate Night at Riley Park, and the first 500 kids through the gates will receive a replica pirate hat of their own.

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season are available at riverdogs.com.

