Zamula Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Egor Zamula

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Egor Zamula from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to interim general manager, Daniel Briere.

Zamula, 22, has played in 42 games with the Phantoms this season scoring one goal with 15 assists for 16 points. He began this season with Philadelphia where he played in 11 games for the Flyers with two assists. He has been with the Phantoms since December 8.

The 6'3" tall, left-handed shot is in his third season of professional hockey and has played 125 games with the Phantoms in his career since beginning with the Phantoms in 2020-21. He has scored 5-40-45 with Lehigh Valley while also playing in 23 career games with the Phantoms scoring 0-2-2.

The free-agent prospect out of the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL also was a standout for Russia at the 2020 World Juniors Championships scoring 2-3-5 in seven games played.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action on Saturday night at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

