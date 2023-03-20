Henderson Silver Knights to Sell Authentic Thunder Knight Jerseys on Saturday, March 25

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team's Thunder Knight game-worn jerseys will be sold at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena on Saturday, March 25 through the HSK Authentics program. The Livery will open at 9 a.m. PT. HSK Authentics is the team's official and only authorized channel for game-used, game-worn and pro-stock products.

The Las Vegas Thunder were a professional ice hockey team that operated as part of the International Hockey League (IHL) in the Valley from 1993-1999. They played their home games at the Thomas & Mack Center, and took home division titles in the 1993-94 and 1995-96 seasons. On January 14 during their game against the Calgary Wranglers, the Silver Knights wore throwback jerseys inspired by the former team.

The jerseys were collected from the locker room by members of the Silver Knights equipment team, and then given to HSK Authentics to be tagged with a holographic sticker. Each sticker contains a unique identification code that adds an extra element of product security for fans. More information on each item can be found by entering the unique hologram code at www.hendersonsilverknights.com/hsk-authentics/.

THE LIVERY

222 S. Water St., Henderson, NV 89015

(725)201-3004

