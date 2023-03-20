Henderson Silver Knights to Sell Authentic Thunder Knight Jerseys on Saturday, March 25
March 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team's Thunder Knight game-worn jerseys will be sold at The Livery at Lifeguard Arena on Saturday, March 25 through the HSK Authentics program. The Livery will open at 9 a.m. PT. HSK Authentics is the team's official and only authorized channel for game-used, game-worn and pro-stock products.
The Las Vegas Thunder were a professional ice hockey team that operated as part of the International Hockey League (IHL) in the Valley from 1993-1999. They played their home games at the Thomas & Mack Center, and took home division titles in the 1993-94 and 1995-96 seasons. On January 14 during their game against the Calgary Wranglers, the Silver Knights wore throwback jerseys inspired by the former team.
The jerseys were collected from the locker room by members of the Silver Knights equipment team, and then given to HSK Authentics to be tagged with a holographic sticker. Each sticker contains a unique identification code that adds an extra element of product security for fans. More information on each item can be found by entering the unique hologram code at www.hendersonsilverknights.com/hsk-authentics/.
THE LIVERY
222 S. Water St., Henderson, NV 89015
(725)201-3004
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2023
- Bilek and Wilson Recalled to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Silver Knights to Sell Authentic Thunder Knight Jerseys on Saturday, March 25 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Goaltender Clay Stevenson Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Reassign Caron to Trois-Rivieres - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Home Three Times this Week to Close out the Month of March - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Eagles Sign Defenseman Michael Underwood to PTO - Colorado Eagles
- Weekly Report: March 20, 2023 - Charlotte Checkers
- Zamula Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa's Marco Rossi Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Going to Work against the Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Jonny Tychonick - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights to Sell Authentic Thunder Knight Jerseys on Saturday, March 25
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Condors, 5-3
- Silver Knights Drop First Half of Back-To-Back to Condors
- Series Preview: March 17 & 18 vs. Bakersfield
- Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 6-2