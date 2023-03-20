Providence Bruins Hosted Teddy Bear Toss Game Benefiting Hasbro Children's Hospital
March 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins hosted the first Teddy Bear Toss game in team history yesterday, March 19, benefiting the Hasbro Children's Hospital. The organization collected over 10,000 bears and raised more than $25,000 in donations for Hasbro Children's Hospital while raising awareness for Pediatric Cancer.
At the second intermission, fans were instructed to throw the bears on the ice as trucks, vans, and mats collected all the bears during the extended break in the action.
The P-Bruins completed a third period comeback thanks to two goals from Joona Koppanen and an eventual shootout-winning goal, defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2.
Donations are still being collected. Please visit providencebruins.com/teddydonate to contribute.
