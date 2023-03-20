Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Jonny Tychonick
March 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Jonny Tychonick to a two-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season.
Tychonick, 23, recorded 26 points (8 goals, 18 assists) through 35 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA). The Calgary native appeared in 134 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of North Dakota, collecting 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) through five seasons. Tychonick was originally drafted 48th overall in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 11 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Carl Dählstrom, Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Victor Mete, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.
