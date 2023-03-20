Eagles Sign Defenseman Michael Underwood to PTO

March 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Michael Underwood to a professional tryout agreement. Underwood recently completed his college career by posting one goal and four assists in 38 games at Michigan State University. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound blueliner previously played four seasons at Clarkson University, amassing five goals and 13 assists in 129 total contests with the Golden Knights.

Underwood helped Clarkson capture an ECAC Championship in his freshman season and also spent one season in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers, collecting one goal and 11 assists in 59 games.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Tuesday, March 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.