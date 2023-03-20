Amerks Home Three Times this Week to Close out the Month of March

March 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans are back at The Blue Cross Arena for three home games this week, beginning on Tuesday, March 21 for a rescheduled matchup against the Syracuse Crunch. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Amerks remain at home on Friday, March 24 when they host the Hershey Bears in a battle of the American Hockey League's two oldest teams before wrapping up their busy stretch of four games in six nights on Sunday, March 26 against the Cleveland Monsters.

Women in Sport Night returns on Friday against the Bears while Bills Day, in true football fashion, also returns for the second straight year and will be celebrated as part of Sunday's afternoon matinee with Cleveland.

The weekend begins with a celebration devoted to Women in Sport, presented by Zweigles, honoring women across various areas and levels of the professional sport industry. Prior to the game, the Amerks are hosting an in-person Women in Sport panel headlined by some of the top female experts in the industry, including Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.) Athletic Director, Jacqueline Nicholson, American Hockey League Vice President of Hockey Operations, Hayley Moore, Stathletes Founder and CEO, Meghan Chayka, and Anna Dua, host and reporter for the NHL and NHL Fantasy.

The event provides an opportunity for local high school and college students the chance to network and learn from some of the top female experts in the industry. Tickets begin at just $15 and includes access to the pre-game panel. For tickets and to reserve your spot for the panel discussion, please visit www.amerks.com/womeninsport and enter the promo code "WIS".

The hockey rink meets the gridiron on Sunday for the second annual Bills Day, presented by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital. To look the part, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive custom Amerks zubaz-style socks. Select fans will also have the chance to win autographed Bills merchandise and other team apparel throughout the game.

The day's festivities begin with a 3-2-1 Weekend special, where draft beers, hot dogs and popcorn are all available for purchase at a special price of $3, $2 and $1, respectively.

The Amerks players will sport new specialty Bills-inspired jerseys for the game that will be auctioned off to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital. The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, will be open for bidding beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22 and will run through 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27. Winners will be contacted directly.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

In addition to the game-issued jerseys, fans will also have the opportunity to bid on three neck ties and 30 pucks designed by children currently in the care of Golisano Children's Hospital. Each puck will be autographed by an Amerks player with select pucks signed by either one of the three Amerks coaches, The Moose, or an Amerks Alumni member.

The Amerks will again incorporate several elements of Buffalo's game presentation, including the legendary "Shout" song that has become a staple of Bills games, as well as the train horn. The "Stampede", the popular drumline known for their performances at each Bills home game, will also be on hand for the game.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.