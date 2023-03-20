Goaltender Clay Stevenson Re-Assigned to Hershey
March 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Clay Stevenson has been re-assigned from the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) to the Bears.
Stevenson, 24, is 3-0-0 with Hershey this season. He made his AHL debut on Dec. 10 versus Cleveland, turning aside 25 shots. He earned starts on back-to-back nights the following weekend, defeating Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a 23-save performance on Dec. 17, and turning aside 25 more shots in a win over Lehigh Valley on Dec. 18. He has a 1.96 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage with Hershey this season.
Stevenson has posted a 17-10-4 record with the Stingrays this year over 32 games, owning a 2.57 goals-against average, .915 save percentage, and two shutouts. The rookie netminder earned his first professional shutout on Dec. 3 for the Stingrays, stopping 25 shots and earning first star honors in a 3-0 victory over Savannah. He was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
Additionally, the Bears announced on Sunday the club released goaltender Bailey Brkin from his tryout agreement.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White visit the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, March 24 at 7:05 p.m. The Bears return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for Dreamer's Hollow Children's Night, presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union on Sunday, March 26 at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
