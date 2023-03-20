Bilek and Wilson Recalled to Rockford
March 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled forward Colin Bilek and defenseman Koletrane Wilson from the ECHL's Indy Fuel.
Bilek, 25, has produced five points (4G, 1A) in eight games with Indy this season along with 23 points (14G, 9A) in 45 games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions. He has also appeared in two games with the Manitoba Moose during the 2022-23 campaign. Bilek was originally acquired by the IceHogs from the Moose in exchange for future considerations on Feb. 27.
Wilson, 23, has netted one goal in three games with Rockford this season. The Edmonton, Alberta native has also tabbed six points (0G, 6A) in 21 games with Indy.
The Hogs play next on Wednesday, Mar. 22 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre. The next home game for Rockford is Friday, Mar. 31 against the Laval Rocket at 7 p.m.
