Zamula Assigned to Phantoms, Laczynski Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned defenseman Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League and recalled forward Tanner Laczynski from the Phantoms according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Zamula, 22, has played in nine games with the Flyers this season recording two assists. He has played in 21 career games with Philadelphia beginning with his NHL debut on April 27, 2021 at the New Jersey Devils.

The 6'3" tall defenseman played in 58 games with the Phantoms last year scoring four goals with 25 assists for 29 points. He has played in 83 career games with Lehigh Valley over two seasons scoring 4-31-35.

Last year, Zamula scored his first career pro goal on November 7, 2021 at Charlotte and later in the season had an extra-attacker tying goal with just 16.1 seconds left on January 5, 2022 at Hershey after which he was recalled to the Flyers the next day.

Laczynski, 25, made the most of his weekend trip to the Phantoms recording one goal with two assists and a shootout winner during a two-game weekend sweep at the first-place Providence Bruins. The Ohio State product received big minutes and plenty of opportunities on the ice in his two games with Lehigh Valley. He has played in 44 career games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons scoring 14-16-30.

With the Flyers this season, Laczynski has played in 12 games notching two assists. He has played in 18 career NHL games with Philadelphia. Last year, his season began slowly and belatedly following his second hip surgery in the previous offseason. After joining the Phantoms' roster in February, he played in 28 games with Lehigh Valley scoring 7-10-17.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms conclude their four-game road swing on Friday, November 25 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena and will return to PPL Center on Saturday, November 26 taking on the Rochester Americans featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players.

Friday, November 25 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, November 26 (7:05) vs. ROCHESTER AMERICANS

Wednesday, November 30 (7:05) vs. HERSHEY BEARS

Friday, December 2 (7:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, December 3 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers

