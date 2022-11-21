Teddy Bear Toss Is Here: The Big Game Is Saturday Night

The Condors host Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday at 7 p.m. presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180, and Three-Way Chevrolet.

Bring two new stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the Condors score their first goal

The bears will be collected and donated to the United Way of Kern County which distributes the bears to dozens of local organizations

The best way in to the lower level for when the big goal is scored is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack which includes a ticket to Teddy Bear Toss, two other vouchers, and a youth jersey!

