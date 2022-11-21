Trey Fix-Wolansky Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that Monsters forward Trey Fix-Wolansky was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending on November 20, 2022. In three appearances for Cleveland last week, Fix-Wolansky supplied 5-5-10 with a +3 rating. Fix-Wolansky, Cleveland's leading scorer this year, is currently in the midst of a season-long four-game point streak (7-7-14), currently ranks second in the AHL in goals (10) and points (22), and was recalled by Columbus on Saturday night, skating in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 home win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

A 5'7", 186 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 1-1-2 in seven career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-22. In 119 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-22, Fix-Wolansky contributed 41-49-90 with 99 penalty minutes. Fix-Wolansky embarked on his professional career with the Monsters during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, supplying 1-1-2 in three games played.

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 2016 career WHL appearances for his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

