Henderson Silver Knights Launch Silver Bells Holiday Ticket Pack
November 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today their Silver Bells holiday ticket packs. This flexible ticket plan allows fans to choose between three separate packs of 10 vouchers, 20 vouchers, or 30 vouchers. All packs of 20 or 30 vouchers will automatically receive one Silver Knights branded scarf.
For a limited time, fans can purchase a voucher pack to use at any of the upcoming HSK home games at The Dollar Loan Center. Ticket vouchers can be redeemed at the box office on game day for the best available location. Vouchers are eligible to be used at any Henderson Silver Knights' home game during the 2022-2023 AHL regular season, and fans can use any number of vouchers per game. Vouchers expire on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2023.
Fans with questions can call the Silver Knights Ticketing Team at 702-645-4259 or email us at ticketing@hendersonsilverknights.com and one of Santa's helpers will be sure to assist.
