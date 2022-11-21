Goaltender Adam Scheel Reassigned to Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Adam Scheel has been reassigned from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Scheel, 23, has seen action in 44 career games with Texas at the AHL level. Owning a 3.02 goals-against average and .903 save percentage, He has a career record of 15-17-8 as a member of the Stars dating back to his debut during the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, Scheel appeared in a team-high 31 games for the Stars with a 11-10-7 record. He also posted a 3-3-0 record with a 2.37 GAA in six games with Idaho in 2021-22.

Scheel made his season debut for Texas Saturday, stopping three shots in a no decision, an eventual 4-3 shootout loss to Manitoba. He has a 2-1-0 record with Idaho this season, sporting a 1.69 GAA and .944 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on April 1, 2021.

