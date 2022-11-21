Monsters Join Physicians Ambulance to Present Season of Giving

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the team's annual Season of Giving presented by Physicians Ambulance will begin on Friday, November 25, when the Toronto Marlies visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. Season of Giving will run throughout the month of December impacting numerous organizations across Northeast Ohio during the holiday season.

"The Season of Giving is an initiative our organization, in partnership with Physicians Ambulance, looks forward to each year," said Monsters Vice President of Marketing & Communications Ben Adams. "We are fortunate to be a part of a community with so many amazing non-profit organizations doing outstanding work, and we appreciate this opportunity to assist them over the holidays with the help of our staff, team, partners and fans."

The Monsters and Physicians Ambulance will offer several opportunities for the fans to join the Season of Giving beginning with the Monsters and Cleveland Cavaliers Toy Drive. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the Monsters home games through Saturday, December 3, to be redistributed to children in need across Northeast Ohio.

Monsters fans will also get to participate once again in the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, December 18, when the Laval visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6 p.m. Fans are asked to being a new, unwrapped stuffed animal to toss onto the ice following the first Monsters goal of the night which will then be donated back to local organizations. The team set a new record collecting 10,168 stuffed animals last year and are looking to break it once again with special help from Kent State University, Goodwill, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit, and even Cleveland-based social media personality Sir Yacht

A special highlight of the Season of Giving will be when the Monsters players, Better Halves, front office and Physicians Ambulance adopt several families from the Cleveland area through the Division of Family and Children Services to provide holiday gifts and cheer. The Division of Family and Children Services offers a yearly Adopt-a-Family program for about 1,400 youth receiving services in the home. In addition to adopting a family, Monsters and Physicians Ambulance staff will volunteer time sorting toys and creating gift bags for the annual Hope for the Holidays program that serves almost 2,500 youth in foster and kinship care.

Members of the Monsters Better Halves and front office will join Physicians Ambulance's staff at several volunteering events throughout Season of Giving benefitting University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children, Laura's Home and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Volunteers will join UH staff to make blankets for residents during the holiday season, as well as spend time decorating cookies and crafting with the residents at Laura's Home. The group will also help pack boxes for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank that will be distributed to those in need across the city as the pandemic and economic crisis continue to affect families in Cleveland.

