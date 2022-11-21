Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Second Annual Lucky Launch to Benefit Local Charities

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Lucky Launch, the team's take on the Teddy Bear Toss, on Saturday, Dec. 3. Henderson will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Lucky Launch is presented by Sam & Ash Injury Law. All collected stuffed animals will be donated to Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army, and The Equality Center.

The team will wear specialty holiday themed jerseys for the duration of the game. These jerseys will be signed and available for auction starting at 5:45 p.m. and concluding at 9 p.m. PT. Fans can bid by visiting LuckyLaunch.givesmart.com OR by texting "LuckyLaunch" to 76278. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation. A retail version of the holiday themed jersey will also be available for purchase. Fans should follow Henderson Silver Knights social channels for updates regarding when the jerseys will be available.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for holiday festivities on the Bell Solar Tiltyard including a meet and greet with Santa, face painting, interactive games and inflatables, a live DJ, and food and beverage specials. Inside, concessions will be serving dessert nachos at the Green Valley Grocery Market outside of section 20. Additional food specials include $6 popcorn, $6 hot dogs, and $7 16 oz. draft beer at the draft cart by section 10 and the portable concessions stand by section 19.

For anyone who is not able to attend Lucky Launch, but would still like to donate, we will have Toys for Tots donation bins set up at the below locations from Nov. 22 - Dec. 2:

CITY NATIONAL ARENA: 1550 S Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135

LIFEGUARD ARENA: 222 S Water St, Henderson, NV 89015

SAM & ASH INJURY LAW: 1108 S Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104

THE DOLLAR LOAN CENTER: 200 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012

The donation bin will be set up at the loading dock entrance off of Paseo Verde

Fans can also donate by purchasing from Sam & Ash Injury Law's Amazon Wishlist.

A limited number of Lucky Launch tickets are still available.

