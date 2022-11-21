Cleveland's Trey Fix-Wolansky Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Cleveland Monsters forward Trey Fix-Wolanskyhas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending November 20, 2022.

Fix-Wolansky recorded five goals and five assists for 10 points in three games for the Monsters, earning his first NHL recall of the season.

On Wednesday evening, Fix-Wolansky scored two goals, assisted on two others, and converted on his shootout attempt before Cleveland finally fell to Belleville, 8-7. The Monsters' road trip continued on Friday and Fix-Wolansky notched two goals and three assists - his third consecutive game with at least four points - in a 7-3 win over Laval. Fix-Wolansky scored again and took a game-high seven shots on goal in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rocket on Saturday afternoon, then traveled to Columbus and skated in the Blue Jackets' win over Florida on Sunday.

With 14 points in his last four games, Fix-Wolansky now ranks second in the AHL in both goals (10) and points (22) through 14 games played with Cleveland this season. The 23-year-old native of Edmonton, Alta., has totaled 41 goals and 49 assists for 90 points in 119 career AHL games over four pro seasons, and also has one goal and one assist in seven NHL contests with the Blue Jackets.

He was originally a seventh-round pick by Columbus in the 2018 NHL Draft.

