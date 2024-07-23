York's Mastery Continues

July 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster's eight-game winning streak is over. The eight-game losing streak against the York Revolution continues.

Matt McDermott belted a two-out solo homer in the top of the ninth inning to send York to a 6-5 victory over the Stormers on Tuesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium, bringing York to within two games of the Stormers in the second half North race.

McDermott connected on a 2-1 pitch from Phil Diehl (3-2), driving a ball off the rear sign at the Backyard out in right center for his tenth home run of the season.

Lancaster had an initial hope in the bottom of the ninth when Damon Dues drew a leadoff walk from Matt Turner. The lefty turned the inning around, however, retiring Lancaster's 2-3-4 combo of Isan Diaz, Niko Hulsizer and Mason Martin quickly to close out the game for his ninth save.

Home runs provided the early offense for both clubs. Alfredo Reyes located the tent in right field to open the third off starter Noah Bremer. Diaz reversed the score with a two-run homer to right center in the bottom of the fifth off Ethan Lindow.

Bremer left with runners at first and second in the seventh inning, and Steffon Moore allowed the tying run to score on a bloop hit to center by Alex Pantoja. The lefty struck out the next two batters to maintain the tie, and Chris Proctor's leadoff homer in the bottom of the inning again put the Stormers on top.

Moore retired Rudy Martin, Jr. on a shallow fly to right center to start the eighth. Manager Ross Peeples switched to right-hander Kyle Johnson, who had not throw since his involvement in a defensive collision on June 13. Johnson yielded a 465' home run to left center by Donovan Casey that tied the game at 3-3. David Washington fanned for the second out, but Zander Wiel kept the inning alive on a walk. Jacob Rhinesmith singled to left center and took third on an attempt to get Wiel at third. Reyes followed with a ground single into right for a 5-3 lead.

Lancaster battled into the tie in the bottom of the inning. Gaige Howard and Joseph Carpenter greeted Aaron Holiday (1-0) with singles, and Howard took third as McDermott's throw eluded Washington at first. Shawon Dunston, Jr. got one home with a ground out, and Proctor doubled to left center to drive home the tying run. Lancaster was unable to produce the lead run as Trace Loehr fouled out, and Proctor was caught leaving second too early.

The Stormers will send Oscar De La Cruz (1-2) to the mound on Wednesday evening against lefty Aaron Fletcher (5-3). Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: York is 12-1 against the Stormers this season...Bremer threw a quality start for the seventh time in his last eight outings and dropped his ERA to 3.94...Both of Diehl's losses have come on York's homers...Six of the seven runs allowed by the lefty have come on five long balls...Howard extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he is 17-for-33 (.515)...Diaz has 14 RBI in 10 games.

Subject: Yor 6, Lan 5 (box)

Game Date: 07/23/2024

York Revolution 6 AT Lancaster Stormers 5

YTD YTD

York AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

McDermott, M SS 5 1 2 1 .317 Dues, D 2B 4 1 2 0 .350

Martin Jr, R LF 5 0 1 0 .343 Diaz, I SS 4 1 2 2 .317

Casey, D CF 4 1 2 1 .361 Hulsizer, N CF 4 0 1 0 .293

Washington, D 1B 4 0 0 0 .285 Martin, M 1B 5 0 1 0 .304

Wiel, Z DH 3 1 0 0 .216 Howard, G RF 4 1 2 0 .320

Rhinesmith, J RF 4 2 2 0 .316 Carpenter, J DH 4 0 1 0 .285

Reyes, A 3B 3 1 2 3 .267 Stewart, J DH,PR 0 1 0 0 .250

Pantoja, A 2B 4 0 1 1 .241 Dunston Jr., S LF 4 0 0 1 .305

Devenney, C C 4 0 0 0 .175 Proctor, C C 4 1 2 2 .268

Loehr, T 3B 3 0 0 0 .264

36 6 10 6 36 5 11 5

York 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 1 - 6 10 1

Lancaster 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 2 0 - 5 11 0

2B--Hulsizer, N CF (6), Proctor, C C (15). HR--McDermott, M SS (10), Casey,

D CF (13), Reyes, A 3B (4), Diaz, I SS (7), Proctor, C C (9).

RBI--McDermott, M SS (46), Casey, D CF (87), Reyes, A 3B 3 (32), Pantoja,

A 2B (12), TOTALS 6 (0), Diaz, I SS 2 (23), Dunston Jr., S LF (45),

Proctor, C C 2 (51), TOTALS 5 (0). CS--Proctor, C C (4). E--McDermott, M

SS (7).

LOB--York 5, Lancaster 8. DP--D. Washington(1B) - M. McDermott(SS).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

York

Lindow, E 5.0 5 2 2 3 2 1 5.69

Valverde, A 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 6.27

Bentley, D 1.0 3 1 1 0 0 1 5.12

Holiday, A (W,1-0) 1.0 3 2 2 0 0 0 1.64

Turner, M (S,9) 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 2.30

9 11 5 5 4 6 2

Lancaster

Bremer, N 6.1 5 2 2 1 7 1 3.94

Moore, S 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 7.36

Johnson, K 0.2 3 3 3 1 1 1 6.57

Diehl, P (L,3-2) 1.0 1 1 1 0 1 1 3.94

9 10 6 6 2 11 3

WP--Bremer, N (2). SO--McDermott, M 2, Martin Jr, R 2, Casey, D,

Washington, D 3, Pantoja, A, Devenney, C 2, Hulsizer, N, Martin, M 2,

Howard, G, Carpenter, J, Proctor, C. BB--Wiel, Z, Reyes, A, Dues, D, Diaz,

I, Hulsizer, N, Loehr, T. BF--Lindow, E 22 (335), Valverde, A 3 (159),

Bentley, D 6 (146), Holiday, A 5 (42), Turner, M 4 (126), Bremer, N 25

(383), Moore, S 4 (63), Johnson, K 5 (51), Diehl, P 4 (58). P-S--Lindow, E

80-49, Valverde, A 16-11, Bentley, D 27-21, Holiday, A 22-14, Turner, M

16-10, Bremer, N 97-59, Moore, S 16-11, Johnson, K 23-13, Diehl, P 14-10.

T--2:47. A--4863

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 87 degrees

Plate Umpire - Scott Hart, Field Umpire #1 - Steve Hart, Field Umpire #3 - Steve Zawisky

