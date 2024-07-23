Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Contract Purchased by Mets

July 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.'s contract has been purchased by the New York Mets organization. He will report to the team's Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets.

"Jackie has been incredibly deserving of this opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has been one of the Atlantic League's best hitters this season, and we look forward to watching him continue pursuing his goal of returning to the Major Leagues."

Bradley Jr. joins the Mets in the midst of a 28-game hitting streak, the longest in Long Island Ducks history and just three games shy of equaling the longest in Atlantic League history. During the streak, he has posted a .471 batting average with 56 hits and a .537 on-base percentage. Additionally, he has reached base safely in 35 consecutive games, the longest on-base streak in the league this season, batting .437 with 62 hits and a .512 on-base percentage during the streak. Overall, the Richmond, Va., native has accrued a .400 batting average, 12 homers, 35 RBIs, 36 runs, 66 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 23 walks and a 1.203 OPS in 40 games with the Ducks this season.

The 34-year-old spent 11 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Boston Red Sox (2013-20, 2022), Milwaukee Brewers (2021), Toronto Blue Jays (2022) and Kansas City Royals (2023). In 1,182 MLB games, he compiled a .225 batting average with 109 home runs, 449 RBIs, 514 runs, 839 hits, 69 stolen bases, 361 walks and a .303 on-base percentage. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers and was named the American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player that postseason. The former first round draft pick also earned the Rawling Gold Glove Award for center field in 2018 and was selected to play in the 2016 MLB All-Star Game.

Bradley Jr. becomes the ninth member of the 2024 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. He joins outfielder Tyler Dearden (Minnesota Twins, July 2), left-handed pitcher Emilio Marquez (Pericos de Puebla, June 4), infielder Rixon Wingrove (Minnesota Twins, May 24), and right-handed pitchers Matt Seelinger (Detroit Tigers, June 25), Tyler Zuber (Tampa Bay Rays, May 13), Chris Ellis (Arizona Diamondbacks, April 25), Dan Straily (Chicago Cubs, April 25) and Raynel Espinal (Rieleros de Aguascalientes, April 15). Since beginning play in 2000, the Ducks have had 31 players reach the Major League level after joining Long Island, and 116 have had their contract purchased. CLICK HERE to see the full list of Ducks players who have gone on to MLB.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.