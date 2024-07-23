Revs Make More War of the Roses History with Thrilling Ninth Inning Victory

July 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Lancaster, Pa.: The York Revolution continued their domination of the War of the Roses on Tuesday night, winning their eighth consecutive matchup with the Lancaster Stormers in a seesaw battle, coming out on top 6-5 in the end at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Matt McDermott's ninth inning home run was the difference as the Revs snapped Lancaster's eight game win streak in the process.

Lancaster starter Noah Bremer struck out the side in order in the first inning and retired the first six Revs on the night.

York finally dinged Bremer in the third as Alfredo Reyes hit one over the short porch in right field for a solo shot to lead off the inning, giving the Revs a 1-0 lead.

Rudy Martin Jr led off the fourth inning with a bunt single and moved to third when Donovan Casey ripped a base hit through the left side, extending his on-base streak to 35 games, tying Jackie Bradley Jr for the longest in the Atlantic League this season. But with two runners in scoring position and nobody out, York was unable to come through as Bremer got a strikeout, flyout, and popout to strand the runners.

Ethan Lindow had settled in for York, retiring eight straight hitters before Damon Dues dropped a two out bloop single into shallow left field to extend the fifth. The bloop was followed by a blast as Isan Diaz ripped a two-run homer to right center field to put the Stormers up 2-1.

McDermott led off the sixth with an infield single, eventually getting to third base with one out. Once again, however, York was not able to cash in on the opportunity.

Alex Valverde pitched a scoreless inning in relief, his fourth consecutive scoreless outing and seventh in his last eight appearances.

York finally got Bremer out of the game in the seventh when Jacob Rhinesmith singled and Reyes walked with one out. Steffon Moore replaced him and Alexis Pantoja greeted the lefty with a bloop single to center field to plate Rhinesmith and tie the game at 2-2.

Chris Proctor put the Stormers back in front right away in the bottom of the seventh, leading off the inning with a solo homer to right center against Denny Bentley for a 3-2 lead. Lancaster put two more in scoring position with two outs before Bentley got a popout to end the inning without further damage.

Moore retired Martin Jr to lead off the York half of the eighth and Lancaster once again went to the bullpen, bringing in right hander Kyle Johnson. Casey greeted him with a 465-foot solo blast to left center field, tying the game back up at 3-3. Zander Wiel walked and Rhinesmith singled to left with two outs, advancing to second on the throw as Wiel aggressively went first-to-third. That set up Reyes who came up huge, grounding a two-run single through the right side to put York in front again, 5-3.

Gaige Howard led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single to left off Aaron Holiday and moved to third on a throwing error by McDermott. After Shawon Dunston Jr brought the Stormers within a run on a ground out, Proctor doubled home a run to tie the game at 5-5. Holiday picked off Proctor at second to end the inning and keep the game tied after allowing his first two runs in 11 outings since joining York.

Lancaster went to Phil Diehl in the ninth and the lefty got the first two hitters on soft comebackers. That brought up McDermott who drove a go-ahead solo home run to right center field that just cleared over the glove of a leaping Niko Hulsizer and clanged off the fencing, putting York up 6-5 in dramatic fashion.

Matt Turner walked Dues to lead off the bottom of the ninth but retired the next three including consecutive strikeouts of Hulsizer and Mason Martin to end it, earning his ninth save of the season.

York locked down the series opening win and will go for a series win on Wednesday, sending Aaron Fletcher to the mound against Oscar De La Cruz at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.

Notes: The Revs improve to 12-1 in the season series including a 6-1 mark in Lancaster. York has now won eight straight against Lancaster, a new record for the War of the Roses series. It is the third time in franchise history they have won eight consecutive games against a single opponent, doing so vs Bridgeport in 2011 and Camden in 2014. Casey extended his on-base streak to 35 games with a fourth inning single, moving solely into third place for the longest streak in franchise history. It also ties the longest streak in the league this season, alongside Long Island's Jackie Bradley Jr. Holiday lost his streak of 10 consecutive scoreless outings to begin a Revs career, falling two outings shy of the franchise record of 12 by Scott Rice in 2011. York moves to 18-8 in series openers and 14-6 in one run games.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.